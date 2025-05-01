Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is partial pressure?
A
The pressure exerted by a solid in a mixture.
B
The pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture.
C
The total pressure exerted by all gases in a mixture.
D
The pressure exerted by a liquid in a closed container.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer