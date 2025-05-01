Skip to main content
Electrolytes (Simplified)
How do solubility rules assist in identifying insoluble ionic compounds like barium sulfate as weak electrolytes?
A
Solubility rules help identify compounds that form covalent bonds, such as ethanol, which acts as a weak electrolyte.
B
Solubility rules help identify compounds that do not dissociate, such as sucrose, which acts as a weak electrolyte.
C
Solubility rules help identify compounds that completely dissociate, such as sodium nitrate, which acts as a weak electrolyte.
D
Solubility rules help identify compounds that partially dissociate, such as barium sulfate, which acts as a weak electrolyte.
