Electrolytes (Simplified)
7. Chemical Reactions / Electrolytes (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following statements correctly distinguishes between strong, weak, and non-electrolytes?
A
Strong electrolytes do not dissociate, weak electrolytes partially dissociate, and non-electrolytes completely dissociate.
B
Strong electrolytes partially dissociate, weak electrolytes do not dissociate, and non-electrolytes completely dissociate.
C
Strong electrolytes completely dissociate into ions, weak electrolytes partially dissociate, and non-electrolytes do not dissociate.
D
Strong electrolytes partially dissociate into ions, weak electrolytes completely dissociate, and non-electrolytes do not dissociate.
