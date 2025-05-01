Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
7. Chemical Reactions / Electrolytes (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary role of electrolytes in a solution?
A
To decrease the pH of the solution.
B
To form covalent bonds with water molecules.
C
To conduct electricity by dissociating into ions.
D
To increase the temperature of the solution.
