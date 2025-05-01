Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electrolytes (Simplified)
7. Chemical Reactions / Electrolytes (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
When sodium chloride is dissolved in water, what ions are formed, and how does this affect the solution's conductivity?
A
Chloride ions and hydrogen ions are formed, having no effect on the solution's conductivity.
B
Sodium ions and chloride ions are formed, increasing the solution's conductivity.
C
Sodium ions and water molecules are formed, decreasing the solution's conductivity.
D
Sodium ions and hydroxide ions are formed, decreasing the solution's conductivity.
