Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
7. Chemical Reactions / Electrolytes (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the partial dissociation of hydrofluoric acid affect its conductivity compared to hydrochloric acid?
A
Both have similar conductivity because they both dissociate completely.
B
Hydrofluoric acid does not conduct electricity at all, unlike hydrochloric acid.
C
Hydrofluoric acid has higher conductivity because it partially dissociates, unlike hydrochloric acid which completely dissociates.
D
Hydrofluoric acid has lower conductivity because it partially dissociates, unlike hydrochloric acid which completely dissociates.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer