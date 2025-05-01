Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
3. Matter and Energy / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 3
Problem 3
A reaction has a delta h of -150 kJ/mol. What type of reaction is this?
A
Neither endothermic nor exothermic
B
Cannot be determined
C
Exothermic
D
Endothermic
