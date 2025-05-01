Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
3. Matter and Energy / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes an endothermic reaction?
A
A reaction that neither absorbs nor releases thermal energy.
B
A reaction that only occurs at high temperatures.
C
A reaction that absorbs thermal energy from the surroundings.
D
A reaction that releases thermal energy to the surroundings.
