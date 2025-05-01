Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
3. Matter and Energy / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following phase changes is an example of sublimation?
A
Water boiling into steam.
B
Dry ice turning into carbon dioxide gas.
C
Ice melting into water.
D
Water freezing into ice.
