Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
3. Matter and Energy / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 2
Problem 2
In an energy diagram for an endothermic reaction, how do the energy levels of reactants and products compare?
A
Reactants have higher energy than products.
B
Reactants and products have the same energy.
C
Energy levels cannot be determined from the diagram.
D
Reactants have lower energy than products.
