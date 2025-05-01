Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
3. Matter and Energy / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Why does an ice pack feel cold when applied to an injury?
A
It absorbs cold from the surroundings.
B
It releases heat to the skin, making it feel cold.
C
It absorbs heat from the skin, making it feel cold.
D
It releases cold energy to the skin.
