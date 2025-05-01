Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a galvanic cell, what occurs at the anode?
A
Oxidation, and it is positively charged.
B
Oxidation, and it is negatively charged.
C
Reduction, and it is positively charged.
D
Reduction, and it is negatively charged.
