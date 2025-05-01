Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary function of a galvanic cell?
A
To convert electrical energy into chemical energy.
B
To generate heat energy.
C
To store electrical energy.
D
To convert chemical energy into electrical energy.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer