16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
In an electrolytic cell, what is the charge of the cathode and what reaction occurs there?
A
The cathode is negatively charged, and reduction occurs.
B
The cathode is positively charged, and oxidation occurs.
C
The cathode is positively charged, and reduction occurs.
D
The cathode is negatively charged, and oxidation occurs.
