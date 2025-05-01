Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
Problem 3
What is the primary role of a salt bridge in a galvanic cell?
A
To provide a path for electron flow.
B
To increase the voltage of the cell.
C
To maintain electrical neutrality by allowing the flow of ions.
D
To store excess electrons.
