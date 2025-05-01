Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 4
Which statement correctly differentiates a galvanic cell from an electrolytic cell?
A
Both cells are spontaneous and generate electricity.
B
A galvanic cell requires electricity, while an electrolytic cell generates electricity.
C
Both cells are non-spontaneous and require electricity.
D
A galvanic cell is spontaneous and generates electricity, while an electrolytic cell is non-spontaneous and requires electricity.
