Introduction to Chemistry
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the strength of intermolecular forces affect the boiling point of a substance?
A
Stronger intermolecular forces result in a constant boiling point.
B
Intermolecular forces do not affect the boiling point.
C
Stronger intermolecular forces result in a lower boiling point.
D
Stronger intermolecular forces result in a higher boiling point.
