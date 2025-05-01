Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following substances is likely to have the highest melting point?
A
Methane (CH
4
)
B
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
C
Ammonia (NH
3
)
D
Carbon dioxide (CO
2
)
AI tutor
0
Show Answer