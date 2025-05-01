Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is vapor pressure?
A
The pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a solid.
B
The pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid.
C
The pressure exerted by a solid at the surface of a liquid.
D
The pressure exerted by a liquid at the surface of a gas.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer