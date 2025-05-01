Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 1
What are intermolecular forces?
A
Forces that exist between atoms within a molecule.
B
Forces that exist between molecules and influence physical properties.
C
Forces that exist within a molecule and determine its chemical properties.
D
Forces that exist between ions in an ionic compound.
