Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the concept of surface tension?
A
A rock sinking in a pond.
B
A needle floating on the surface of water.
C
A leaf falling from a tree.
D
A balloon popping when pricked with a pin.
