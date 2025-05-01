Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 4 of 4
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Energy Diagrams / Problem 6
Problem 6

Given an energy diagram where the transition state is at 150 kJ and the reactants are at 50 kJ, calculate the activation energy.