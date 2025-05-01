Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 4 of 4
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Redox Reactions / Problem 12
Problem 12

In the reaction Fe2O3 + 3CO → 2Fe + 3CO2, identify the reducing agent.