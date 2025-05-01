Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 4 of 4
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Spontaneous Redox Reactions / Problem 13
Problem 13
Using the activity series chart, can aluminum displace iron from iron chloride?
A
Yes, because iron is a weaker reducing agent than aluminum.
B
No, because aluminum is a weaker oxidizing agent than iron.
C
Yes, because aluminum is higher in the activity series than iron.
D
No, because iron is higher in the activity series than aluminum.
