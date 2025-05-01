Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 4 of 4
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Gamma Emission / Problem 20
Problem 20
Which of the following best describes gamma radiation in terms of the electromagnetic spectrum?
A
Gamma radiation has low energy, low frequency, and long wavelength.
B
Gamma radiation has high energy, low frequency, and long wavelength.
C
Gamma radiation has high energy, high frequency, and short wavelength.
D
Gamma radiation has low energy, high frequency, and short wavelength.
