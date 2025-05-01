Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 4 of 4
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
15. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium Constant / Problem 8
Problem 8

Given the reaction A + B ⇌ C + D, if [C] = 2 M, [D] = 3 M, [A] = 1 M, and [B] = 1 M, what is the equilibrium constant (K)?