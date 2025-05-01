- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Write the formula for iron(III) sulfate.
What is the correct name for H2SO3?
Given the compound Cl2O7, what is its correct name?
You have a molecular model with one black ball, four white balls, and one red ball. Which molecule could this represent?
How many moles are in 100 grams of NaOH if the molar mass is 40 g/mol?
A compound has an empirical formula of CH2O and a molecular weight of 180 g/mol. What is its molecular formula?
Given the following mass percentages: 40% carbon, 6.7% hydrogen, and 53.3% oxygen, what is the empirical formula of the compound?
How many moles of oxygen atoms are in 88 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2)? (Molar mass of CO2 = 44.01 g/mol)
For the compound Na2CO3, calculate the mass percent of sodium. (Atomic masses: Na = 23 g/mol, C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
A metal strip is placed in a blue copper sulfate solution, and the solution gradually turns colorless while a reddish-brown solid forms. Which equation best represents this reaction?
Given the unbalanced equation: C3H8 + O2 → CO2 + H2O, what are the correct coefficients to balance it?
In a laboratory setting, you mix sodium carbonate (Na2CO3) with calcium chloride (CaCl2). What is the expected outcome?
How does the partial dissociation of hydrofluoric acid affect its conductivity compared to hydrochloric acid?
Which of the following reactions will produce a gas?
Predict the products of the double displacement reaction between Na2SO4 and BaCl2.
Construct the complete ionic equation for the reaction: BaCl2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq) → BaSO4(s) + 2 NaCl(aq).
What is the result of the reaction between H+ ions and bicarbonate ions in a gas evolution equation?
In the reaction 4 Fe + 3 O2 → 2 Fe2O3, how many grams of Fe2O3 are produced from 112 grams of Fe?
For the reaction: N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH3, if you start with 28 grams of N2 and 6.0 grams of H2, what is the theoretical yield of NH3 in grams? (Molar masses: N2 = 28 g/mol, H2 = 2.0 g/mol, NH3 = 17 g/mol)
A reaction's actual yield is 0.5 moles, and the theoretical yield is 20 grams. If the molar mass of the product is 40 g/mol, what is the percent yield?
How many grams of CO2 are produced from 0.500 moles of C6H12O6 in the reaction C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O, ΔH = -2803 kJ?