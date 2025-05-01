Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 3 of 3
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 20
Problem 20

A reaction's actual yield is 0.5 moles, and the theoretical yield is 20 grams. If the molar mass of the product is 40 g/mol, what is the percent yield?