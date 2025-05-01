Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 3 of 3
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Stoichiometry / Problem 18
Problem 18

In the reaction 4 Fe + 3 O2 → 2 Fe2O3, how many grams of Fe2O3 are produced from 112 grams of Fe?