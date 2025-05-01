For the reaction: N 2 + 3 H 2 → 2 NH 3 , if you start with 28 grams of N 2 and 6.0 grams of H 2 , what is the theoretical yield of NH 3 in grams? (Molar masses: N 2 = 28 g/mol, H 2 = 2.0 g/mol, NH 3 = 17 g/mol)