Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 3 of 3
SAMPLE
6. Chemical Composition / Mass Percent / Problem 9
For the compound Na2CO3, calculate the mass percent of sodium. (Atomic masses: Na = 23 g/mol, C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)