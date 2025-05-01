Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 3 of 3
6. Chemical Composition / Molecular Formula / Problem 7
Problem 7
Given the following mass percentages: 40% carbon, 6.7% hydrogen, and 53.3% oxygen, what is the empirical formula of the compound?
A
C
2
H
4
O
2
B
C
6
H
12
O
6
C
CHO
D
CH
2
O
