Problem 5
A soda can is sealed under high pressure. What happens to the carbon dioxide solubility when the can is opened and pressure is released?
The solubility of carbon dioxide decreases, causing it to escape as bubbles.
The solubility of carbon dioxide increases, causing it to dissolve further.
The solubility of carbon dioxide is unaffected by pressure changes.
The solubility of carbon dioxide remains unchanged.
