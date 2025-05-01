Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Intro to Henry's Law
Intro to Henry's Law
13. Solutions / Intro to Henry's Law / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the effect of increasing temperature on the solubility of gases in liquids?
A
Increasing temperature only affects the solubility of solids in liquids.
B
Increasing temperature increases the solubility of gases in liquids.
C
Increasing temperature decreases the solubility of gases in liquids.
D
Increasing temperature has no effect on the solubility of gases in liquids.
