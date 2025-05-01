Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Intro to Henry's Law
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Intro to Henry's Law
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Intro to Henry's Law / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does increasing temperature affect the solubility of solids?
A
Increasing temperature has no effect on the solubility of solids.
B
Increasing temperature decreases the solubility of solids.
C
Increasing temperature only affects the solubility of gases.
D
Increasing temperature increases the solubility of solids.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer