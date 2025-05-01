Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Intro to Henry's Law
Intro to Henry's Law
13. Solutions / Intro to Henry's Law / Problem 1
What does Henry's Law state about the solubility of a gas?
The solubility of a gas is directly proportional to its partial pressure over a liquid.
The solubility of a gas is directly proportional to the temperature of the liquid.
The solubility of a gas is inversely proportional to its partial pressure over a liquid.
The solubility of a gas is unaffected by its partial pressure over a liquid.
