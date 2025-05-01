Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Intro to Henry's Law
Intro to Henry's Law
13. Solutions / Intro to Henry's Law / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is solubility?
A
The ability to dissolve a solute within a solvent.
B
The ability to freeze a solvent around a solute.
C
The ability to compress a solute within a solvent.
D
The ability to evaporate a solvent from a solute.
