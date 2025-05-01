Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Kinetic Molecular Theory
11 Gases / Kinetic Molecular Theory / Problem 2
Problem 2
According to the first postulate of kinetic molecular theory, how does the volume of gas particles compare to the volume of the container?
A
The volume of gas particles is negligible compared to the volume of the container.
B
The volume of gas particles is larger than the volume of the container.
C
The volume of gas particles is equal to the volume of the container.
D
The volume of gas particles is significant compared to the volume of the container.
