Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
11 Gases / Kinetic Molecular Theory / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is an ideal gas in the context of kinetic molecular theory?
A
A gas that has significant volume compared to its container.
B
A gas that exhibits strong attractive forces between its molecules.
C
A gas that behaves independently of other gases and follows the ideal gas laws.
D
A gas that exists in reality and follows the ideal gas laws.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer