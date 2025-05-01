Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
11 Gases / Kinetic Molecular Theory / Problem 3
Problem 3
If the temperature of a gas is increased, what happens to the velocity of its molecules according to the second postulate of kinetic molecular theory?
A
The velocity of the gas molecules increases.
B
The velocity of the gas molecules remains constant.
C
The velocity of the gas molecules becomes zero.
D
The velocity of the gas molecules decreases.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer