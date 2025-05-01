Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
11 Gases / Kinetic Molecular Theory / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is meant by elastic collisions in the context of the third postulate of kinetic molecular theory?
A
Collisions where kinetic energy is converted to potential energy.
B
Collisions where no kinetic energy is lost.
C
Collisions where gas particles repel each other.
D
Collisions where gas particles stick together.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer