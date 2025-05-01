Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Problem 5
Calculate the root mean square speed of oxygen molecules at 300 K. (Molar mass of O
2
= 32 g/mol, R = 8.314 J/mol·K)
A
483 m/s
B
1000 m/s
C
150 m/s
D
300 m/s
