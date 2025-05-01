Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
How can you determine the molecular geometry of a molecule with four electron groups and two lone pairs?
A
By considering the number of lone pairs only.
B
By considering only the number of bonding groups.
C
By considering the number of electron groups and lone pairs, resulting in a bent geometry.
D
By considering the number of electron groups only.
