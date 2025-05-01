Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 2
What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with two electron groups and zero lone pairs, such as carbon dioxide?
Trigonal planar
Tetrahedral
Bent
Linear
