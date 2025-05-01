Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Which visual representation corresponds to a tetrahedral molecular geometry?
A
A central atom with four surrounding atoms in a pyramid shape.
B
A central atom with three surrounding atoms in a flat triangle.
C
A central atom with four surrounding atoms in a symmetrical arrangement.
D
A central atom with two surrounding atoms in a straight line.
