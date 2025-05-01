Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is molecular geometry?
A
The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, considering both bonded atoms and lone pairs.
B
The two-dimensional structure of a molecule, ignoring lone pairs.
C
The arrangement of atoms in a molecule, considering only the bonded atoms.
D
The linear arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
