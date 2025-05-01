Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a molecule with four electron groups and one lone pair, what is the molecular geometry?
A
Bent
B
Trigonal pyramidal
C
Linear
D
Tetrahedral
