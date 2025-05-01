Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does ionization energy affect the chemical reactivity of alkali metals?
A
Ionization energy does not affect the reactivity of alkali metals.
B
Lower ionization energy makes alkali metals less reactive.
C
Lower ionization energy makes alkali metals more reactive.
D
Higher ionization energy makes alkali metals more reactive.
