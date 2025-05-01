Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is ionization energy?
A
The energy required to add an electron to a gaseous atom or ion.
B
The energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom or ion.
C
The energy required to remove a proton from a gaseous atom or ion.
D
The energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.
