Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why does helium have a higher ionization energy compared to francium?
A
Helium has a larger atomic radius.
B
Francium is a noble gas.
C
Francium has a higher atomic number.
D
Helium has a more stable electron configuration.
